CORONAVIRUS infection rates continue to drop in Mid-Ulster, according to latest figures released by the Department of Health.

Over the last seven days (Nov 9-15) there were 320 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 216.9 per 100k, the third highest rate behind Causeway Coast and Glens (312.6 per 100k) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (254.6 per 100k).

However, Mid-Ulster's figure was down on the previous seven-day period (Nov 2-8) when 415 new cases were recorded, giving a rate of 281.3 per 100k.

A further 43 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mid-Ulster on Monday, the third highest total of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon topped the list with 49 new cases.

It brings the total number of Covid cases in Mid-Ulster since the crisis began to 4,307.

Postcodes in Mid-Ulster are moving down coronavirus charts.

In BT80, there were 73 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 9-15), giving a rate of 297.8 per 100,000.

In BT70, there were 41 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 9-15), giving a rate of 188.9 per 100,000.

And in BT71, there were 107 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 9-15), giving a rate of 247.9 per 100,000.

The NI postcode area with the highest rate was Coleraine (BT52), with 121 new cases (682.1 per 100k)

Overall, the Department of Health reported a further 14 deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

It brings to 47,162 the number of new cases that has been diagnosed since the outbreak in NI. There are 427 patients with the virus in hospitals and 45 patients in intensive care, of which 37 are on ventilators.

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 869.

Of these, 57 have been in Mid-Ulster, an increase of six over the last week.