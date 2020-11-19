Davy Boyle cancels Christmas sit-out

Coleraine's 'Caring Caretaker,' Davy Boyle.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

YOU know it's bad when Davy Boyle cancels his Christmas sit-out.

Davy, the former Town Hall caretaker, has taken what he concedes has been the difficult decision to call off this year's event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He admits he has wrestled with his conscience in the past few days before making his decision.

It means that for the first time in 20 years shoppers visiting Coleraine over the festive season there will be a notable absence at the Diamond in front of the Town Hall where Davy was a familiar figure.

It also represents a blow to his nominated charities for this year.

More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle.

