ABC Council: No decision on furlough

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will seek to redeploy staff impacted by the latest COVID-19 regulations.

The latest restrictions, announced by the Northern Ireland Executive on Thursday, November 19 will run from November 27 until December 11.

As a result, all of the council’s leisure centres and associated sporting venues will close and all tourism, arts and culture venues will remain closed.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson said the council is intending to redeploy staff who will impacted by these restrictions.

“Council has no current decision in relation the furloughing of staff,” said a spokesperson.

“All civic buildings will remain open, with members of the public asked to attend only where essential and sporting facilities will remain available for elite sports only, in line with guidelines.

“Registration services will remain open in line with public health and GRO guidance. Community centres will remain open for childcare purposes only and all public parks and outdoor play areas will remain open.”

It has also been confirmed that council meetings will continue to take place remotely, as they have done since meetings resumed in May.

In June, a spokesperson confirmed the local authority had furloughed more than 200 full and part time staff during the first lockdown.

“Over 200 full and part time staff have been furloughed,” said a council spokesperson.

“This is in addition to casual workers that were furloughed earlier in the process. All staff have been furloughed on 100 per cent pay and the financial implications are under continual review.”