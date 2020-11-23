Design principles at Special Educational Needs schools under microscope at upcoming webinar

Catherine Ward, Associate Architect at HLM Architects and the firm’s SEN lead

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SPECIAL Educational Needs schools have faced numerous extra challenges during the pandemic around how safety protocols and the design of spaces impact on students’ wellbeing.

An upcoming webinar, hosted by The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) and HLM Architects, will delve deep into the design-centred solutions to these challenges. The webinar will bring design experts, school representatives and educational officials together for a vital discussion on how design can improve learner spaces, and enhance the student experience.

Featuring a live Q&A and in-depth panel discussion, thought leaders in the field will share key insights that will help shape design principles of SEN Schools.

Entitled ‘SEN Schools Today’, the fantastic line-up of speakers will include:

Donal McRandal, Chairperson of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, (Webinar chair)
Catherine Ward, Associate Architect at HLM Architects and the firm’s SEN lead
Simon Bell, Director and Sustainability Sponsor at HLM Architects
Conor Houston, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Fleming Fulton Special School
Holly Passmore, Researcher at Psychology + Spaces
Architects Arthur Sloan, Isherwood and Ellis and Ciaran Mackel, ARdMackel Architects (Q&A Panel discussion)
Registrations for the webinar are open at https://www.rsua.org.uk/events/continuous-professional-development/design-principles-at-sen-schools-under-the-microscope/

