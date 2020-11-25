All council leisure facilities to close from Friday

FOLLOWING last week’s announcement by the NI Executive to introduce a two-week circuit breaker, Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that all of its leisure facilities will close to the public on Friday, for an initial period of two weeks.

"Customers have been advised that all paid in full members will have their membership term extended to reflect the closure and direct debits will not be collected until the facilities reopen," a spokesperson said.

"Customers who pay by monthly Direct Debit will be contacted upon reopening regarding their payments and staff will be on hand to respond to any queries during this time.

"Members are reminded of the option to freeze their account until activities can resume and to direct any queries via email to memberships@derrystrabane.com."

The spokesperson said at his stage it is hoped that activities can resume on Friday, December 11, however this is subject to government advice and council will be closely monitoring the legislation and any changes to restrictions during this period.

Updates on the resumption of services will be available at http://derrystrabaneleisure.com/ and on council's various social media channels.

The public are reminded of the current NI Executive restrictions that are in place relating to leisure and sport:

They include:

Indoor and outdoor sport is not permitted, other than at elite level.

Elite sporting events must be held behind closed doors without spectators.

All sports facilities such as leisure centres and gyms, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf courses, fitness and dance studios must close.

Individual/household outdoor exercise and school PE can continue. Physical activities, such as walking, running, cycling, horse riding, or just walking the dog, bring many health benefits.

"Members of the public are being encouraged to do all they can to reduce the spread of the virus by washing their hands, keeping a safe 2m distance, wearing a face covering and reducing their social contacts.

"By working together we can protect each other and keep our families, friends and communities safe," the spokesperson added.