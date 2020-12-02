Burglary at Strabane pub

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information following a burglary at licenced premises at the Railway Street area in the early hours of this morning.



Sergeant McDermott said: “It was reported that shortly after 2am, one man gained entry to the premises and it is believed that a quantity of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were taken during the incident.

"Another man waited outside the premises and both men then made off on foot towards the Eden Terrace area following the incident.



“The man who was reported being 5”10 in height and wearing a baseball cap, a grey hooded jumper, a dark hooded coat, dark jeans and trainers with a white sole.



“The second man was reported wearing grey trainers, grey jogging bottoms, a dark top with reflective patches with the hood up and wearing a mask.



“Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 375 02/12/20.



“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."