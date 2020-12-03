Annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run to be virtual event

ORGANISERS of the annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are pleased to announce this year’s event will take place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in its ninth year, the famous Tractor Run - one of the largest in Ireland - will be held on Saturday, January 2.

The annual charity event which previously had hundreds of tractors in attendance, has raised £463,000 for local charities, including the Air Ambulance NI, Southern Area Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

Last year, over 730 tractors turned out for the event, taking part in the run, from Armagh to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill, to support three local charities.

The committee this year is aware of the impact the current Covid-19 pandemic has had on local communities, and on the income charities normally receive.

They decided they wanted to continue to help and support the three charities - Air Ambulance NI, Southern Area Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice to ensure their critical work in local communities can continue.

However, paramount to the annual tractor run is the well-being of all participants and attendees, with thousands normally in attendance on the day.

During this pandemic therefore the decision was taken that an online virtual tractor run will occur to ensure the continued safety of the community during Covid-19.

With 2020 a year that will never be forgotten, organisers want to show that the community can pull together and make sure those really important donations continue for the three charities - whilst also promoting the farming community.

To support the online Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run, participants are invited to donate their normal suggested donation fee on the Virgin Money Giving website for the online event: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristmasTractorRun

Once a donation has been made, email your reference number from Virgin Money Giving donation and a photograph or video of your tractor to the team to be included in the online tractor run video - email christmastractorrun@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to watch the W.A. Livingstone & Sons Facebook page for event details and the online Tractor Run video launch on Saturday, January 2, 2021.