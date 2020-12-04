Funding will change life of Ryan (8)

A ‘group funding’ appeal which could transform the life of a young boy from Kells has raised almost £3,000 of a £5,000 target.

Generous responders have been pledging money to a ‘gofundme accouint’ set up by the Uncle of eight-year-old Ryan Craig who suffers from Spinabifida.

So far, an incredible £2922 has been raised - but there still is some way to go before the £5000 target is reached.

The man behind the appeal is Russell Craig who is Ryan’s Uncle.

He explains what the money will be used for.

“I set up this fundraising page to help raise money to make adaptions both internally and externally to Ryan’s home and make it more accessible for him to live a better quality of life.

“Currently Ryan is house bound as his back yard is not suitable for him to enjoy outside life!

“Ryan is 8 years old and he loves playing and having fun with his friends and family.

“He has a big brother and sister and loves to join in but he is limited to what he can do.

“Ryan has Spinabifida which affects his balance, mobility and his day to day life.

“He also has hydrocephalus which means he has fluid that builds up in his brain and can cause damage to the brain.

“He has a shunt fitted inside his brain to allow the fluid to drain rather than build up. His need to wear Splints on his legs makes it difficult for him to access and use his back garden In its current state.

“I started the fundraising page because they (the family) have been unable to get support from anywhere else.

“Any donations would be very much appreciated and will go towards improving his quality of life.

“Thank you for taking the time to read this and i know Ryans’ family will appreciate any support given.”

Ryan’s Justgiving page is at: www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/russell-craig