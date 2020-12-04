Great Scott! Clotworthy House art exhibition for local schoolboy

A TALENTED artist from the borough is having his work exhibited at Clotworthy House in Antrim Castle Gardens.

Scott Ferguson (17) from Ballyclare attends Ballyclare Secondary School where he is studying art.

He first got in to art from the tender age of three and is self taught.

Scott hopes to eventually study art at university and go on to have a job in the animation industry.

He takes his inspiration from personal experiences as well as films.

The teenager covers a wide variety of topics and genres in various media but has focused this exhibition on local features.

The exhibition is due to open when COVID restrictions allow. and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be advertising the date in due course - although the mayor Jim Montgomery has already had a sneak preview.

Scott said: “It feels amazing to have my work exhibited like this, I never thought it would be possible.

“My exhibition draws on local attractions which I hope will have personal meanings and links for anyone who attends.

“I am hoping to go on to university to study art and this exhibition is a big stepping stone towards that.”

Mayor Jim Montgomery added: “I am very impressed by Scott’s exhibition.

“It shows a variety of talent from a young up and coming local artist and I hope this the first of many exhibitions in a long and successful career for Scott.

“He is clearly very talented and I am keen to promote young artists through events like this.

“Hopefully a lot of people will visit the exhibition once it opens following the lifting of restrictions.

“They will certainly enjoy viewing Scott’s work and artistic style.