Life in lockdown captured in new calendar from Drumquin Women's Group

DRUMQUIN Women’s Group turned lockdown into an opportunity to publish a 2021 calendar, complete with fantastic photos of beautiful Drumquin and its surrounding areas.

Entitled 'Drumquin in Lockdown Focus’, the group sought photographs from local amateur photographers captured in and around the beautiful Drumquin area during lockdown.

The calendar also features a poem by Paddy Montague.

Chairperson of the group, Bernadine McCrory, said she was 'delighted' with the calendar, which is now available in local shops in Drumquin, priced at £5.

“We are delighted with the final edition of the calendar and extend our sincere gratitude to all the photographers who have created life-long memories of our time in lockdown," she said.

“The calendar will make an ideal Christmas gift for our loved ones abroad bringing a little bit of their homeland to those who may not be able to travel this year."

The normally active group had to forego the usual social activities including the needlework class and the highly popular Summer Outing.

Nevertheless, their energy was diverted into other socially distancing initiatives including making scrubs for local health care workers and distributing wool, compost and plants to members and supporters.

This was a means of helping out and keeping in touch while providing an interest for people isolating over the past months.

The Women’s Group is indebted to the local community for the support received particularly the local shops that have kindly agreed to sell the calendar.