'Small number of traders' for Greenvale Street Christmas Market

A ‘small number’ of local traders will be selling their wares at a mini Christmas Market on Greenvale Street in Ballymena on Saturday 12 December from 10am to 5pm, Sunday 13 December from 1pm to 5pm and Monday 14 December from 10am to 4pm.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said:

“This has been an extremely challenging year for local traders and residents alike.

“However, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to the health, wellbeing and economic prosperity of our residents and businesses at all times and this is especially relevant as we prepare for three Christmas Markets in the borough in coming weeks.

“Strict measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all throughout and while things might be a little bit different than in other years, we are confident they will help spread a little bit of festive joy.”

The Christmas Artisan and Craft Markets, while traditional in spirit, will operate in strict accordance with all Public Health Agency Guidelines (PHA) and will be under constant review. Council has commissioned Urban Market NI to manage the markets in all three locations.

Social distancing measures will be in place, sanitising stations will be located throughout, and face coverings must be worn at all times.

In Larne, the market will be held at Broadway on Wednesday 16 December from 2pm to 7pm, Thursday 17 December from 2pm to 7pm, and Friday 18 December from 10am to 3pm.

Market Place in Carrickfergus, meanwhile, is the venue on Friday 18 December from 4pm to 9pm, Saturday 19 December from 12pm to 5pm, and Sunday 20 December from 1pm to 5pm.