‘Do not take this virus lightly’, warns Clogher Valley councillor battling Covid

‘Do not take this virus lightly’, warns Clogher Valley councillor battling Covid
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

A CLOGHER Valley councillor who developed pneumonia after contracting Covid-19 has spoken out about how dangerous the condition can be in a bid to raise awareness of its potentially deadly symptoms.

DUP representative, Frances Burton, from Aughnacloy, has pleaded for the community to "be so careful", warning: "It can kill people you love".

Over three weeks since receiving the positive test Cllr Burton is still feeling the after-effects of the virus.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130