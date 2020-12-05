Traffic diversion at Frosses Road

Traffic diversion at Frosses Road
By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

DUE to a road traffic collision, the Drones Road, Armoy, is closed at the Frosses Road. Please seek an alternative route, if possible.

