Baseball bat used in robbery

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Bridge Street area of Ballymena on Saturday (5th December).

Between approximately 1.00am and 2.00am, three males, of various ages, threatened a member of the public with a knife, assaulted them with baseball bats and stole their wallet, phone, watch and a sum of cash.

If anyone has information in relation to this incident, please get in contact by calling 101, quoting reference number 1595 of 05/12/20. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

