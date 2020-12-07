Killeavy Club presents Charity with £10K donation

COUNTY Armagh Club, Killeavy GAA have presented leading local cancer charity Action Cancer with a cheque for £10,000 which was raised through a range of fundraising activities over the past year.

The club has always supported local charities and Action Cancer is a cause close to everyone hearts after having The Big Bus visit regularly. This is a mobile unit providing free breast screening to ladies aged 40 -49 and 70+ and health checks to both men and women from the age of 16. The Big Bus is sponsored by SuperValu and Centra.

Leigh Osborne, Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Manager said “We are delighted to receive this extremely generous donation from Killeavy GAA and would like to thank everyone who contributed to raising such a fantastic amount. The money raised will allow Action Cancer to provide 83 local women with a potentially lifesaving breast screening appointment. As well as this amazing service we also provide counselling and therapeutic services to local people affected by cancer. Like all charities we have been hit hard by the Covid19 pandemic and had to cancel practically all of our fundraising activities over the summer months. However, our services are now back up and running thanks to the generosity and support from the local community. This donation will go a long way in helping us to save lives and support people affected by cancer.”

Club member & Health and Well-Being Officer Fionnuala O’Neill said “Within our Club we always try to consider those less fortunate than ourselves and include worthy charities in our fundraising efforts. We recognise how difficult it is at the present time for charities to raise much needed funds, so we are all delighted to help Action Cancer and welcome The Big Bus returning to us again in the New Year.”

Killeavy GAA also run a Club lottery each week with tickets costing just £1 to enter. If you would like to take a chance on winning the Jackpot you can do so by visiting the club website at www.killeavygaa.com and clicking the club lotto tab.

Action Cancer operates the UK’s first 3D digital breast cancer and provides free breast screening to 10,000 women each year aged 40-49 or 70 plus (outside of NHS screening age range). The Charity also provides free health checks for men and women aged 16+ which includes blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol, and body composition analysis.

All of Action Cancer’s services are free to the user but the charity receives no external funding and exists solely through public fundraising. Furthermore, all monies raised for the charity remains within Northern Ireland and is used to help people here who are affected by cancer.