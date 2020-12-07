Newry family business welcomes 5th generation

ONEof Newry’s longest standing family businesses is celebrating this month as it welcomes a fifth generation to join the team at Best Property Services.

Olivia Best has joined the leading Agency as a residential sales advisor and negotiator for the family firm which has a proud history servicing the property market for over 130 years.

Olivia, a psychology graduate, worked in London for CBRE Property as part of the residential team and most recently was employed in a management capacity in Dublin before joining the family firm.

“I was exploring other opportunities to move closer to home when the COVID lockdown came in March,” Olivia explains.

“I moved home to Rostrevor and as my father Garry was also working from home at that time - given my experience in residential sales in London - I began assisting him with some admin and IT aspects, later supporting virtual auctions, and I really enjoyed it. The experience made me reassess my work plans and I was delighted to formally join the Best Property Services team this month to provide support to the residential division.”

“I’m looking forward to bringing some new elements to our services from my time in London, both in terms of marketing and digital reach, as well as drawing on my background in consumer behaviour and the psychology of sales to enhance our sales and customer service package,” Olivia adds.

Olivia is joined by another new start Anna Smith who took up post as valuer negotiator with the residential team in July having previously worked in residential sales for a Belfast based agency.

The Warrenpoint native holds a degree in Property & Development from the University of Ulster and plans to continue her professional development and become a Chartered Valuer through the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

“I’m delighted to welcome Olivia & Anna to the team. This month I mark 40 years with the family firm and when I reflect on some of those wonderful memories, I’m really proud to have my daughter Olivia become part of the team.

“Both Anna & Olivia bring new skills and fresh thinking having worked with other agencies in London & Belfast, and I am looking forward to working alongside them to continue to develop the business, the brand and our services to customers.”

Olivia and Anna, join a highly skilled residential team including Adrian Doran, Siobhan Phillips & Conor Mallon who offer clients over a 100 years combined experience of the local market.

Best Property Services has offices in Newry and Dungannon with Land, Commercial and Residential divisions offering unrivalled local knowledge and expertise.

For more information contact Best Property Services, tel 028 3026 6811 or visit www.bestpropertyservices.com follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.