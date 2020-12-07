Newry student awarded engineering scholarship

Michael McKey(Dromara) student at St. Colman’s College Newry has been awarded the prestigious Arkwright Engineering Scholarship.

Michael and his parents were delighted to receive this award.

He is currently studying for his A levels and is enthusiastic about a future career in engineering. Michael’s chosen field is Computer hardware / software engineering and programming. Michael also has a keen interest in AI artificial intelligence and cyber security development.

Michael’s scholarship is sponsored by the IET Institute of Engineering and Technology who in addition to a financial award will provide mentorship and support to Michael during his A level studies.

Mr. Cormac Mc Kinney (Principal), staff and students of St. Colman’s College congratulate Michael on achieving this sought after scholarship and wish him every success on his path towards a rewarding career in engineering.

This year the highly respected Arkwright Engineering Scholarship Trust awarded 300 esteemed scholarships to bright and aspiring 16-year-old students from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Arkwright Engineering Scholars benefit from financial support, professional mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and real-world learning experiences with leading engineering firms such as the IET, the RAF, Rolls Royce and Network Rail.

The year-long scholarship application process, which involves an online application, an aptitude exam and an interview, is designed to assess students’ engineering knowledge as well as other key life skills such as leadership and creative thinking.

If successful, Scholars’ hard work is rewarded through a nationally recognised Scholarship certification to supplement university and apprenticeship applications. In addition to mentorship Scholars receive £600 during their A level studies to spend on items assisting in their studies. Schools participating in the programme further receive a £400 donation per awarded Scholar at their school, which they can utilise for STEM events and resources to benefit students.

Dr. Kevin Stenson, CEO of The Smallpeice Trust, said:

“The engineering industry needs creative and talented minds, irrespective of gender or background, who are willing to push the boundaries and help solve some of our biggest social, environmental, and economic challenges.

“We work with some brilliant-like minded partners, such as BAE Systems and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, to provide scholars with accessible, hands-on STEM experiences and careers guidance through our Arkwright Engineering Scholarship Programme. “https://www.arkwright.org.uk/arkwright-scholarships