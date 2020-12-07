Work plan for Cullybackey level crossing

Translink, alongside our contractor Babcock, will be carrying out essential maintenance and resurfacing work at Cullybackey North level crossing as part of a wider programme of service enhancements at level crossings across the network.

This work is essential in order to maintain the safety, reliability and resilience of the crossing and the new surface will also help reduce noise from traffic as it passes across it.

This work will take place overnight on Wednesday 9th December. A road closure, with attendant diversions, will be in place on Old Cullybackey Road between 11:30pm and 6:30am on Thursday 10th December. There will be no disruption to NI Railways services.

Every effort will be made to keep any noise and disruption to a minimum at all times; work will also be carried out according to the relevant social distancing guidance to ensure the protection of staff and the community.

Translink is grateful for the support and patience of the local community as we progress this essential work to enhance your railway. Further information can be found online at www.translink.co.uk