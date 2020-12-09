Police appeal for information over burglaries

POLICE are appealing for information following a series of burglaries reported in the Armoy area last week.

Constable Donaghy said: “We received reports of various burglaries in the area which all occurred sometime between late evening on Wednesday December 2 and the early hours of Thursday December 3.

“Two of these occurred on Cromaghs Road. One involved a drill stolen from a work van and a purse stolen from a car. Another involved power tools stolen from a property, including a power washer.

"Additionally, power tools were also stolen from a work van located on the Carrowcrin Road.

"Another two occurred on Glenshesk Road where a trailer was stolen from a field and a church was broken into, but nothing is believed to have been taken.

“I want to urge residents to ensure their property is always secured and encourage them to be on their guard against potential theft.

"Please be on the lookout for individuals acting suspiciously or for any suspicious vehicles in the area. Please also keep a lookout for power tools being sold locally online or by word-of-mouth.

“If you were in the area on these dates and noticed any suspicious activity, please do not hesitate to get in contact. If anyone has any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, referencing 279 of 03/12/20, or if you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”