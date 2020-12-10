Save Our Shops



TYRONE and Mid-Ulster gets back to business this Friday after the Stormont Executive agreed non-essential retail and some parts of the hospitality sector can reopen again in the wake of the two week circuit breaker to drive down the rate of Covid-19 infection and ensure a safer Christmas for families.

And the local public is being urged to shop local and support your town and village traders.

Many hospitality businesses, including restaurants, cafes and hotels, can resume trading then but must be closed at 11pm each day.

Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain shut.



Ministers met on Thursday last to decide what restrictions should remain after a two-week lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive would not impose any further restrictions before Christmas.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the decisions had received "collective agreement" across the Executive and had the endorsement of the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Adviser.

When out and about, ensure you wear a mask, keep your distance and regularly wash your hands.