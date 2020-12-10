ADVERTORIAL: It's your last chance to secure Ireland's top Angus genetics pre-Brexit all animals are export eligible on the day.

Irish Angus Cattle Society Elite Sale Saturday 12th December - Carrick-On-Shannon

Ireland's top pedigree Angus sale of the year.

Viewing from: 9.30am Sale Starts: 12 noon

Bulls 63 Heifers 34

All entries are:

Exhibitor bred

Pre-sale inspected

Sire Verified

Export tested

Myostatin tested

€400 premium for the purchaser of the top priced bull and heifer

€ 200 premium for the purchaser of the second highest priced bull and heifer

Haulage can be organized or facilitated for any potential online buyers if necessary

To arrange a viewing time contact Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society on +353 86 388 3112 or The Irish Angus office on +353 (0)71 9620253 / 071 9650729

This sale will be held in accordance with Government Covid guidelines.

Register to buy on the LSL mart app or by contacting Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society on +353 86 388 3112

