Irish Angus Cattle Society Elite Sale
ADVERTORIAL: It's your last chance to secure Ireland's top Angus genetics pre-Brexit all animals are export eligible on the day. 

Irish Angus Cattle Society Elite Sale  Saturday 12th December - Carrick-On-Shannon 

Ireland's top pedigree Angus sale of the year. 

Viewing from: 9.30am  Sale Starts: 12 noon 

Bulls 63   Heifers 34 

All entries are: 

Exhibitor bred 

Pre-sale inspected 

Sire Verified 

Export tested 

Myostatin tested 

€400 premium for the purchaser of the top priced bull and heifer 

€ 200 premium for the purchaser of the second highest priced bull and  heifer 

Haulage can be organized or facilitated for any potential online buyers if necessary 

To arrange a viewing time contact Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society on +353 86 388 3112 or The Irish Angus office on +353 (0)71 9620253 / 071 9650729 

This sale will be held in accordance with Government Covid guidelines. 

Register to buy on the LSL mart app or by contacting Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society on +353 86 388 3112 

