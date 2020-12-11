Rainshader - the Right choice for Umbrellas

HAVE you ever had problems in high winds with your Umbrella?

Have you ever been to a Sports or Concert event and blocked people’s view with your Umbrella?

Have you ever walked through a crowded area and inadvertently poked someone with your outstretched Umbrella?

If you can answer yes to any of the preceding questions then your next purchase should be a RAINSHADER Umbrella.

The RAINSHADER Umbrella unique design can withstand winds up to 50 mph and this has been verified by university testing.

The Marketing and Distribution of the Rainshader Products has been acquired by local man Brian Thompson.

Brian has an interesting story to relate.

“The Rainshader product was invented by a guy called Steve Collier who I first met at an exhibition some years ago. Steve had gone to Aintree racecourse to see the Grand National. Most racecourses are Open to the elements and on this occasion Steve could only see men and women struggling with their umbrellas in the high winds of the day,” recalled Brian.

“Steve is a known inventor and set about designing an umbrella that could withstand winds and other benefits.”

Fast forward a few years and Rainshader Products under the guidance of Doreen Sydenham in Somerset is selling exceptionally well in Britain.

Now Brian has secured the marketing and distribution rights for the island of Ireland and hopes to set up retailers in 2021.

As a unique present Rainshader is very popular.

If you are looking for a different present for a loved one then Rainshader is a must have.

During the coronavirus pandemic it became evident the the Rainshader unique design gave added protection against virus transmission another excellent reason to purchase.

There are a wide range of colours that appeal to Sports people or ladies seeking a new fashion statement and some can be used as Parasols in summer sunshine.

If you want to hear more or purchase a Rainshader for a Christmas treat the Contact Brian on 07831 803970 or email Brian on brian_thompson2@btconnect

.com.

Be ahead of the market and purchase a Rainshader now retailing at £25 or children’s at £15.