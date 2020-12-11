Spreading Christmas cheer in the Antrim estate where residents aren't hiding their lights under a Bush-el!

RESIDENTS in an Antrim estate are shining a light through dark times after an appeal for householders to put up their Christmas decorations en masse.

Last month, people living in Bush Manor received an anonymous letter asking if they would each like to participate in brightening up the area as Christmas approached.

The ‘Secret Santa’ wrote in the letter:

“Hello everyone of Bush Manor. I hope this note finds you well?

“2020 has been a difficult year for most of us so I wondering if, as a community, we could try to finish it off with a little bit of festive cheer.

“Here's my idea... Let’s light up the street for December and get as many households as possible involved!

“You don't have to go over the top, I know times are tough and money is tight, but even just a little light up tree in your front garden or bush at your doorstep.

“Maybe some lights around gutters or even something in your window... just anything you can do to help light up your home/garden.

“I know not everyone enjoys or celebrates Christmas so if this isn’t for you then totally understand but it would be amazing to get everyone involved.

“Halloween was very quiet for the children this year so let’s light up Bush Manor for Christmas! They will love it and just think about the smiles on everyone's faces coming home from work to a whole street lit up with Christmas lights, I know it would brighten up my evening.

“Thank you for taking the time to read this.

“Merry Christmas!”

And the people of the estate have pulled out all the stops, with snowmen, candy canes, reindeer and fairy lights bedecking almost every house, gardens and even the trees!

Local man John O’Reilly said: “I think this note was delivered to all the doors in Bush Manor last month and over 100 houses have Christmas lights up already!

“Amazing community spirit.

“If you’re not sure what to do with the kids during lockdown, I definitely advise a wee drive round our street it’s like Vegas.

“Look how nice Bush Manor in Antrim is after some lovely person put this note through everyone’s door last month!

“We have people of all nationalities in our street - loads don’t even celebrate Christmas but they have still all made the effort.

“It looks amazing!”

Meanwhile Moylena Grove man Marty Walker, famous for his seasonal displays, has opened his garden to local children to enjoy his festive light show.