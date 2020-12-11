Isolation period reduced from 14 days to ten days

THE Chief Medical Officers of the four home nations have agreed a reduction in the period of self isolation.

This change will apply in Northern Ireland, England and Scotland from 00:01 on Monday 14 December. It already applies in Wales.

“Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of COVID as it breaks the chains of transmission," the UK CMOs statement on the self-isolation period said.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days.

"People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.

“People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic.

"We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives.”

The Northern Ireland Covid-19 Apps -StopCOVID NI app and COVIDCare NI - will be updated to reflect the changes from Monday 14th December.

Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton