Markethill fellowship hopes to bring festive cheer to those in need

THE season of good will is alive and well in Markethill with news that a church group will be offering help to those in need this Christmas.

Markethill Christian Fellowship have announced that they will be offering free Christmas dinners to those who are alone or struggling this festive season.

Aaron McDonald, the group’s Pastor, and Billy Quilty, are behind the idea.

Aaron explained that they will be providing the service on Christmas Eve to anyone who contacts them from within the Markethill-Armagh area.

It will be the second Christmas that Aaron has tried to help the needy locally, as he explained.

“Last year I did hampers but this year I decided with things so hard I thought it would be nice to give out a Christmas dinner to anybody who was struggling,” said Aaron.

“It’s been a hard year. Through Markethill Christian Fellowship myself and Billy Quilty we will be overseeing and delivering them. We’re covering everything for it.

“I hope we have good uptake for it. I’ve had seven or eight phone calls so far just with posting it on Facebook. I plan to give out some leaflets around the Markethill area to make people aware of it.”

The pair will go out on Christmas Eve and deliver the meals to those who request them – all the recipients will have to do is warm them up on Christmas Eve.

“We hope that by doing this we’ll provide those people not just with food, but with some comfort at what can be a testing time of year,” added Aaron.

The Markethill Christian Fellowship started life in 2017 and has grown ever since, as the pastor explained.

“At the start people would have just come down to the house and I would have done wee meals and things like that but I got to know that many people that I decided to get our own building.

“We recently moved out the Mowhan Road just near the new Mart.

“Just like it has been for most churches, it has been a hard few months. We can’t meet for another couple of weeks because of the new restrictions.

“Over the last lockdown I would have left bags of groceries at the doors of people I knew were alone and who maybe would have needed a bit of help, just to do my best to support them.

“The motto of the Fellowship is on the leaflet and it really sums it up: ‘Serving together’. We’re just trying to help as much as we can.”

To book a meal contact Aaron on 0773 707 0125 before December 17 in order to allow the organisers time to gather together everything they need for the meals.