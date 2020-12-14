Killeavy wins Boutique Hotel of the Year

KILLEAVY Castle Estate has been awarded Boutique Hotel of the Year at the 30th anniversary of the Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards, fighting off fierce competition to pick up the prestigious award at the recent virtual ceremony, due to the current restrictions around Covid-19.

The Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards recognise excellence in the golf and hospitality industry with a panel of judges assessing customer experience, outstanding team members, facilities and services across resorts, golf courses, restaurants, and hotels in Ireland.

Killeavy Castle Estate opened in July 2019 and has won a number of accolades in that time including National Winner, Newcomer of the Year 2020, at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards, Castle Hotel of the Year 2020 at the Irish Hotel Awards and Romantic Getaway of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hotel Awards.

Located ten minutes outside Newry City, Killeavy Castle Estate is set within 350 acres of farm and woodland walks. The Grade A listed Castle and Coach house, derelict for over a decade, was transformed following a £12 million investment now incorporating the 45-guestroom luxury boutique hotel, was recognised for its accommodation and spa facilities picking up the award for best Boutique Hotel of the Year.

Speaking about the accolade, Jason Foody, General Manager of Killeavy Castle Estate, said;

“After a challenging year for the hospitality industry, we are delighted to have been recognised as Boutique Hotel of the Year by the Golfers Guide to Ireland, acknowledging our commitment to exceptional customer service, our stunning facilities, but most of all our people who make the Killeavy experience truly exceptional.

“We look forward to 2021 with an optimistic mindset and to welcoming all our guests from across Ireland to enjoy Killeavy Castle Estate and all that the local area has to offer, once it is safe to do so.”

