Burglary at Doctor's Road

Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at a house on Doctors Road in Ballymena yesterday (Monday 14th December).

The incident was reported to police at around 9:30pm last night and it's believed it happened sometime between 11am yesterday and the time it was reported to police. A sum of money was reported stolen and a window was damaged.

Anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call our detectives in Ballymena on 101 and quote reference number 1885 of 14/12/20.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are urging local people, as we approach Christmas, to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe, and to keep an eye out for any older relatives or neighbours.

Close and lock all doors and windows, and keep any valuables or presents out of sight. Consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house.

For further advice you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101. Report any suspicious activity or concerns to 101 and in the case of an emergency please call 999.