Wreath making and tree planting at Ecos

FRIENDS of ECOS have been very active since Covid restrictions were lifted.

The Sensory Garden, open to everyone but designed for autistic children, has been their major project and is nearing completion.

They had expected it to have been ready in the Spring but, in line with Government guidelines, they were unable to do any work during lockdown.

Members have been busy planting bulbs there recently.

They have also taken delivery of over 3,000 native species trees which will be planted throughout ECOS over the winter.

Everyone is welcome to come along and lend a hand without any obligation.

They have volunteers of all ages and experience.

Just wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear and remember the 2 metre rule.

They meet at 11 am on the 3rd Saturday of the month.

Their next meeting is this Saturday (December 19) at the Sensory Garden, which is 200 metres past The Slemish Market Garden opposite the outdoor gym.

They will be making Christmas Wreaths under the direction of Chris Wood, of The Conservation Volunteers.

If this isn’t your thing there will be an opportunity to join a tree planting work party (weather permitting).

Bring your own spade to prevent the possibility of cross contamination.