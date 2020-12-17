Gordons Chemists on Christmas countdown!

The countdown to Christmas has begun as the festive season is upon us!

The year 2020 has been a strange one, but it has encouraged us all to shop both safe and local for Christmas gifts and that’s why Gordons Chemists have got you covered with a range of fabulous offers to help you treat your loved ones.

Have no fear if you have left your Christmas shopping to the last minute, as Gordons Chemists are handing you a Christmas Gift Guide like no other!

Treat him to the Azzaro Wanted EDT 50ml Gift Set for ONLY £43.00, or give him the gift of self-care with the Nivea Men Smooth & Fresh Set for £3.99 only! For HALF PRICE at £29.99, why not spoil him with the Oral B Power Pro 650 Black?

Stuck for stocking filler ideas? Why not grab the perfect gift, the Real Techniques Sparkle on the Go Brush Set for JUST £8.99! Get that perfect finish with the Carmen LED Holywood Mirror for HALF PRICE at only £24.99!

The finishing touches are what really give you that winter gleam during the festive season…even though we may not be able to go out and dance at Christmas parties this year, why not still make it special and glam up with the Bellamianta Liquid Gold Lovers 3PC Set for an amazing £24.99!

Add a little extra sparkle to your day this year with the Polished Sparkly Smile Gift Set for an incredible £55.99!

Turn heads as you walk past with the DKNY Fresh Blossom EDP Set 30ml for £19.99 saving you a massive £20.01!

