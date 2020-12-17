Fintona man hoping charity car wash cleans up

Big-hearted Matthew Gallagher is donating the profits from his car wash business this Saturday to Diabetes UK NI.



The charity is close to the Fintona man’s heart as he has lived with type one diabetes since being diagnosed aged 11.



In addition to the charity car wash the generous owner of Clean Custom, Seskinore, is also running a raffle with some fantastic prizes to be won in a bid to raise £800 for the leading diabetes charity.



Matthew said; "Although a lot of fundraising has had to stop because of Covid-19 this event can thankfully go ahead safely as people can stay in their cars.



"The four young fellas who work with me have agreed to work for free on Saturday to help raise money for Diabetes UK NI which is very generous of them. We usually have between 60 and 100 cars coming through on a normal Saturday, that, coupled with the raffle I’m hoping to raise £800 for Diabetes UK NI.



"Charities really need our support right now and I know any money raised will be put to good use to support people locally living with diabetes."



Those taking part in the raffle will get a chance to win a set of new alloy wheels, a set of new coilovers and a car care hamper.

Tina McCrossan, national director of Diabetes UK NI, praised Matthew ahead of his fundraiser.



She said: "This is Matthew’s third time raising money for us and we appreciate all his fundraising efforts, especially as it can be difficult to organise an event under the current circumstances. He knows only too well the toll that living with diabetes can take on a person. Without fundraisers, such as Matthew, we wouldn’t be able to help support local people living with diabetes and fight for better services for them. Thank you to all involved.”



Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.



Tickets for the raffle can be bought at the Clean Custom store or contact Matthew on 07927 200 659.

For up to date information or diabetes support please visit diabetes.org.uk