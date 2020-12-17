NI Railways will close early on Christmas Eve

NI Railways will close early on Christmas Eve
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

NI Railways will close early on Christmas Eve, Translink has confirmed.

Also, trains will not operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Sunday services will operate on Sunday December 27 and Saturday services will operate on December 28, 29, 30 and December 31 (early close on December 31).

A Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day and a limited Enterprise service will run.

NI Railways will operate a Saturday service on January 2, a Sunday service on January 3and a Saturday service on Monday January 4.

Also, due to Engineering Works during an eight day line closure from Sunday December 27 to Sunday January 3, bus substitutions will operate between Belfast and Bangor and Belfast and Yorkgate. Great Victoria Street station will also be closed.

Passengers are advised to check and plan their travel in advance as bus substitutions will operate at different times to scheduled trains.

Bus substitutions may not serve all stations and passengers should check their closest boarding point.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130