£1 million boost for Borough's recovery

TO help aid the recovery of cash-strapped local businesses, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has allocated almost £1 million of funding for businesses across the retail and tourism sectors.

The various projects and schemes which are ongoing were jointly funded by Department for Communities (£507k), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (£102k) and the Department for Infrastructure (£363k).

The government guidelines regarding social distancing have reduced the indoor capacity for customers and as a result, the Council introduced an awning scheme whereby businesses could apply to have an awning designed and installed for their premises.

To date, 85 businesses across the Borough will be provided with awnings as part of this scheme. This scheme will help these businesses to expand their premises outside of their current sites, increasing customer capacity whilst also ensuring social distancing.

A further £54,000 has been allocated to various Regeneration Schemes across the Borough including Canal Walk improvements in Toome and Environmental Improvements in Templepatrick and Glengormley to make the Borough a more attractive place to work, live and visit.

To enhance the visitor experience in the Borough, a further £20k will be invested in the brown signage for attractions and facilities. The signage will help visitors orientate themselves and play a significant role in the quality of the visitor experience in the Borough.

The Council is also supporting The Prince’s Trust who target support at young people aged 16 to 30 who live in the Borough with the aim of helping them progress into employment, education or training.

The funding will be used to help remove the barriers to support for young people, as well as to help The Prince’s Trust deliver their services.

Mayor Jim Montgomery said it was a timely boost at a difficult time.

“I welcome this wide array of schemes and grants that will help our local economy recover,” he said.

“Almost £1 million will be invested across the Borough and I am pleased we can offer a helping hand to those that need it most. It has been a challenging year for businesses in our Borough and this funding will go some way to supporting their recovery through 2021.”

For further details on Council funding that is available for businesses in the Borough email business@

antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or Text BUSINESS to 80039.