Cookstown Councillor warns everyone to be careful & vigilant after recovering from Covid

A Cookstown Councillor who has recovered after contracting coronavirus is calling on people in Mid-Ulster not to drop their guard in the fight against the deadly disease in the run-up to Christmas and over the Christmas period.

Cllr Trevor Wilson is now clear of coronavirus and has tested negative, but described his experience to the Courier in the hope that others will take note and also take every precaution to make sure they don't contract it also.

Cllr Wilson told this newspaper: “I tested positive for Covid around eight weeks ago.

“I had been to church that morning and felt fine, but by late afternoon I developed a cough and started to feel very tired.

“The following day I got tested and the result came back positive on the Tuesday.

“ My symptoms initially were like a mild flu, but on day six I started to feel bit breathless.

“This breathlessness has continued and if I had to climb a hill or over exert myself, I would struggle.”

The UUP Councillor said he had his suspicions where he contacted the virus, but couldn't be sure.

“I had been very careful but obviously not carefully enough. Thankfully I wasn't hospitalised, although I had to visit the Covid Centre in Ballymena to get my lungs checked. Let me tell you Covid is not a pleasant experience.

"I know there are a minority of people who don't believe in Covid and I would appeal to them and everyone to please heed the advice which is being issued on a daily basis. Covid is real and is out there and having contracted it myself, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

The Councillor said he had to isolate for 10 days while his family had to isolate for 14 days but thankfully none of them contracted Covid.

Warning others to be careful, to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly and adhere to social distancing, Cllr Wilson said people should not take coronavirus lightly.

“It is important to remember that this virus is real and while I count myself lucky, there are families throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster who are grieving for the loss of a loved one.”

And Cllr Wilson issue the following advice: “I would encourage everyone to take this virus seriously and to follow the health guidelines that have been laid down for us.

“This Christmas will be like none before with families kept apart due to the virus and while there is light at the end of the tunnel with regards to a vaccine, I would appeal to people not to drop their guard and take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.”