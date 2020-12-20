Police investigate Coleraine assault

POLICE in Coleraine are appealing for information following the report of an assault at Killowen Street on Saturday December 19.

It was reported that a man aged in his 20’s was attacked by a number of males as he walked along Killowen Street sometime between 6am and 7.30am on Saturday morning.

The man required treatment at hospital for cuts and bruising following the assault.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 386 19/12/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.