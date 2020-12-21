Camlough brothers' Santa abseil for Cancer Focus NI

SOUTH Armagh brothers Eoin (17) and Conor (12) Sands took part in Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s Santa Abseil at Belfast Castle on Saturday 12th December and raised over £1,500 for the charity.

The brothers were motivated to take part in the fun seasonal fundraiser because their dad was diagnosed with cancer around Christmas time in 2011.

Eoin and Conor, who grew up in Camlough and attend St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook, love a challenge – anything from music and drama to outdoor adventures on Camlough Lake.

Eoin said: “Around Christmas time in 2011 our dad was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and is now in remission. The family are feel extremely blessed that we can enjoy many more Christmases to come as a family.

“We were to challenge ourselves and to raise money to help others affected by this horrible disease.”

On the abseil they joined forces with husband and wife Declan and Nicola Matthews from Poyntzpass, and good friend Korey Black from Bessbrook – together they are known as the Fab Five.

Laura Rafferty from Cancer Focus NI said “all the money fundraised from our Santa Abseil will be put towards helping local people affected by cancer in the community through our counselling services”.

To find out more about Cancer Focus NI’s fundraising events visit www.cancerfocusni.org/events and sign up today.

Anyone who has any concerns about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI free NurseLine on Monday and Fridays, 9am to 1pm, on 08007 833 339 or email nurseline@cancerfocusni.org.