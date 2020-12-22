£42m plan for next phase of Fire College submitted

A planning application for an ambitious £42.2million investment in their Learning and Development Centre at Desertcreat just outside Cookstown has been submitted by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The application is for the second phase in the facility, which opened in September 2019 and represents the largest capital investment in NIFRS’ history.

Plans include the building of a specialist driving and road traffic collision training area, a training environment for collapsed buildings and below ground rescue. There are also plans to build a swift water rescue training facility and a “call out village” which will include a bungalow, a semi-detached dwelling and a detached dwelling.

Pending a successful planning application, construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and to be completed in 2024.