Churches Walk of Hope in Cookstown

For the seventh year, but under strict COVID 19 conditions, a small group of walkers from across churches in Mid-Ulster walked through Cookstown centre on Saturday 19th December to send a message of hope this Christmas.

The organisers were the Rev Andrew Rawding, Chairperson of Mid-Ulster Clergy Together and Pastor Ufuoma Obahor, Vice Chairperson.

They told the Courier: “This Christmas more than ever we wanted to let people know that the churches are praying for them and have not forgotten them, particularly those struggling with suicidal thoughts, bereavement and loneliness. "Walking ‘Together as lights in the darkness’, we wanted to send people a blessing of love, joy and peace in the heartache of this pandemic.

“We pray that the love of God expressed through our community will keep people strong and safe mentally and emotionally.”