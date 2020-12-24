Castle Tower School receives £200 donation from Christian publishing house

PUPILS from Castle Tower School in Ballymena received an early Christmas present in the form of a donation of £200 from local Christian publishing house, Timeless Publications.

The money was generated from the proceeds of a Coffee Morning and Book Launch earlier this year when authors, Alistair Bates, Shirley Ballentine and Joe Boyd launched their latest manuscripts.

At least 30% of the proceeds from the sale of every book published by Timeless is given to charity and Joe, who has Cerebral Palsy, requested that money from the sale of 'Trading Mindsets: God, Faith and Disability' be awarded to Castle Tower.

Joe said: "I came through Beechgrove and then Fleming Fulton special schools as they were called back in the 1980s so I understand how important schools like these are for the pupils and parents who benefit from them.

"I was especially delighted to be able to acknowledge Castle Tower as my nephew, Oscar is currently a pupil there.

“It has been wonderful to see how Oscar has grown and developed, thanks in no small measure to the staff of his wonderful school."

Alistair Bates added: "It's a delight to be part of a team of dedicated local and international Christian authors who want to share their faith and glorify God. Together through Timeless Publications.

“Whenever we can help Christian missions or provide some financial assistance to the community we will assist in whatever we way we can.

“Therefore it's a delight today to give a small but heartfelt donation to Castle Tower school for the excellent work they do with their students."

Books by Joe, Alistair and the other authors at Timeless Publications can be purchased via www.timeless

publications.co.uk