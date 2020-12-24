Moy Park grant for locals

A Ballymena group has benefitted from Moy Park’s Community Support Fund.

Moy Park has awarded over £60,000 to 15 community organisations across the UK for projects aimed at supporting and enriching the lives of those in need.

Brookeville Enterprises in Ballymena is a social enterprise which runs community allotments in Ballymena and supports other local community and club groups with home-grown produce.

William Millar, Chairman of Brookeville Enterprises said;

“Ballymena is a place with an immense sense of community and goodwill, and we are thrilled to receive funding from Moy Park.

“With their help and through other fundraising activity, we are one step closer to becoming a self-sustaining enterprise – growing and selling produce from the community allotments to help others. W

“We also plan to open a community kitchen space, creating meals from what we grow on-site. We support many other local groups including senior centres and our expansion means we are also able to grow our assistance to them.”