Omagh Forum delivering funding for those suffering as a result of Covid-19

MARY T Conway, network manager of Omagh Forum, has welcomed the recent announcement from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín of a further £6.5 million to support those most severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic across Northern Ireland.

As part of the delivery team in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, Mary T said: "We are here to assist with the planning and funding of activities which local groups identify as benefitting those affected by Covid 19.

"The community and voluntary sector have already supported local people in these difficult times, and this is an extension of that support.

"The programme entitled ‘Warm, Well and Connected’ will support the most vulnerable, including children and young people, carers, older people; people living with a disability, and anyone who has lost income as a result of Covid-19.

"The pandemic has had a huge effect on people’s emotional and physical health so addressing loneliness, isolation and emotional wellbeing is a key focus of this support."

Omagh Forum for Rural Associations and the South West Rural Community Development Service are asking local community and voluntary organisations in Fermanagh and Omagh to contact them with programmes to help people that have been acutely affected by Covid-19. The current pandemic has exacerbated impacts on mental health, isolation and loneliness.

The Minister has allocated this funding to help bolster existing programmes of work and new interventions aimed at supporting those in most acute need over winter 20/21. The programme aims to tackle isolation, improve emotional wellbeing, support participation in physical activity and increase awareness of the need and ability to eat well over winter 20/21.

The Department for Communities and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are funding the programme which will run from now until the end of March 2021.

The Oak Healthy Living Centre and the ARC Healthy Living Centre are also delivering this programme in the area - only relevant in the Fermanagh area.

For any community or voluntary group wishing to avail of the 'Warm, Well and Connected' programme please contact Laurence in Omagh Forum, email laurence@omaghforum.org or call 028 82 251559. This opportunity is open to groups across Fermanagh and Omagh.