Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Pauline McParland, Newry

Pauline Mc Parland (Newry) died 20th December 2020 peacefully.

Pauline was loving wife of the late Brendan and cherished mother of Damien, Ruth, Tim and Manus. 27 Damolly Village.

Requiem mass was held in St Catherine’s Church Dominic Street burial afterwards in Monkshill cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, brothers, sister, daughters in law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only donations to The Southern Area Hospice Fund C/O Heaney Keenan Funeral Home 53 Patrick Street, Newry BT35 8EB

Leonard Kelly, Burren/Warrenpoint

Leonard Kelly (Burren/Warrenpoint) passed away on 20th December 2020, peacefully at home.

Leonard was dearly loved husband of Rose and loving father of Conor, Gary, Leanne, Ronan, Shenna and Lisa. 67, Grinan Road, Newry, Warrenpoint and much loved brother of Maureen, Rosaleen, Kathleen, Raymond, Philomena, Edmond, Noel, Clare and the late Sean, Margaret, Francie and Michael.

May his soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass was held in St Mary’s Church, Burren followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

Reunited with his special wee granddaughter Baby Grace in Heaven.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Life and Time c/o McAnulty Funeral Directors, 35, Church Street, Warrenpoint. BT34 3HN.

Alice Kelly, Hilltown and Rostrevor

Alice Kelly (Hilltown & Rostrevor) died peacefully at Carlingford Lodge Care Home.

Alice (née Farrell) was dearly beloved wife of Dessie and cherished mother of Patrick, Bronagh, Paul, Sean and the late Catherine, and sister of Sarah and the late Willie-John, Tommy, Gerard, Danny, Patsy, Peter and Mamie, formerly Church Street, Rostrevor.

Requiem Mass was held St. John's the Evangelist Church, Ballymaghery, Hilltown. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sophia and Marie, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, Emma, Anne, Kevin, Thomas, Ciara, Ellen, Orla and Peter, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carcullion Gateway Club c/o Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors, 53 Patrick Street, Newry, BT35 8EB.

Mary Rooney, Kilkeel

Sorrow has been occasioned with the passing of Mary Rooney ( Kilkeel ) who died 16th December 2020.

Mary was beloved daughter of the late Seamus and Mary, and sister of Pat joe, Teresa, Bernadette, Maureen and the late John Francis and Denis R.I.P.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Colman's Church Massforth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle

Mary Murphy, Newry

Marey Murphy (Newry) died December 17th, 2020 peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Mary (née Crawley) wass dearly beloved wife of the late Frank and cherished mother of Dermot, Elaine, Judith and the late Brendon, 55 Old Warrenpoint Road and formerly of Derrybeg Lane. May she Rest In Peace.

Requiem mass was held in St Mary’s Church, Chapel Street. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, brothers Thomas and Pat, sister Kay, son-in-law Brendon, daughter-in-law Mairead, grandchildren Alicia, Alex, Elizabeth and Jessica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Annie Burns, Crossmaglen

Annie Burns (nee O'Neill) (83 Newry Road, Cregganduff, Crossmaglen) died December 19, 2020

Annie passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.

Devoted wife of the late Kevin, the deceased was beloved mother of Sean, Claire, Kieran, Ann, Aidan, Paul, Maurice and Roisin. Dear mother-in-law of Joe Cumiskey, Jim Lamb, Bernadette, Vera, Doreen, Margaret and Nicola. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Thomas O'Neill R.I.P. Cherished sister of Arthur, Francis, Hughie, Molly, Alice, Rose and the late John and Peggie R.I.P.

Requiem Mass was held in St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 18 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.

Madeleine Aiken, Jonesborough/Newry

Madeleine Aiken (Jonesborough/Newry) Madeleine, died 17th December 2020, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of ‘Our Mother of Mercy Nursing Care Home’.

Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Annie and treasured sister of Sr. Madeleine (Kitty), Phyll (Reid), Siobhan (Wynne) and the late Patricia, Jim, Michael and Maura.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Jonesborough.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family and many friends in Ireland and the USA.

James O’Hagan, Crossmaglen

James O’Hagan (Coolderry, Crossmaglen) died December 22, 2020.

James (Aged 94) passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his parents James and Rose O'Hagan and his brothers Larry, Tom, John, Patrick (died as an infant), sisters Mary, Catherine, Rose and Annie R.I.P.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen.Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces and wider family circle.

Bernadette Farrell, Newry

Bernadette Farrell (Newry) (née McAleavey) died peacefully December 24th 2020.

Beloved wife of Declan, she was devoted mother to Catherine, Majella, Hugh, Michelle, Perpetua, Edel and Declan, treasured daughter of the late Hugh & Josephine R.I.P. and loving sister of late John, Maureen, Lily, Peter, Annie, Bobbie, & Teresa Josephine R.I.P.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, Paul, Warren and David, daughters-in-law Mary and Mandi, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Conor, Catherine, Emma, Shea, Kerri, Aoife, Neil, Eamon, Warren, Enda, Seannain, Ronan, Declan, Abbie, Alex, Gracie Rose, Aaron, Jamie, Adam, Kaylen, Lily, Finn, Aoife, Joseph, Harper, Emily, Ethan, sister-in-law, Bronagh, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends.