firmus energy to commence a £300,000 project in Newry City Centre

firmus energy has announced plans to use the old Towns Gas infrastructure to bring natural gas to Newry Town Hall and the Sean Hollywood Arts Centre.

The 1,500m network extension will also mean 274 neighbouring properties in The Mall and Sugar Island areas will have the opportunity to connect to the natural gas network for the first time.

Gas mains laying will start at Sugar House Quay on Wednesday 6th of January and the entire project is programmed for approximately 15 weeks.

The work programme has been agreed with Transport NI to minimise disruption during lockdown and is to be completed in advance of a significant Department for Infrastructure resurfacing project planned for Spring.

Lane and road closures will be required at various stages as the work progresses, but diversions will be in place and firmus energy has committed that work will continue ‘out of hours’ to reduce disruption further.

Ciaran Brennan, Project Engineer for firmus energy said:

“As a result of local demand, particularly at the Town Hall and Arts Centre, these works are necessary to progress the extension of our natural gas network. It will allow us to bring the environmental benefits of this cleaner energy source to more homes and businesses in the area. This stage of work will immediately bring gas to 274 residential and commercial properties with an investment in excess of £300k.

“We have engaged extensively with Transport NI, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and other utility providers and agreed a traffic management plan for the duration of the work to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and road users.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses for their understanding and co-operation and we will continue to work with all the appropriate authorities and make every effort to ensure that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.”

firmus energy has engaged with a range of key stakeholders, including local residents, political representatives and business representatives on their plans to extend the network, which will bring the benefits of natural gas to new areas of the City.

All local businesses will trade as normal during the construction period.

Established in 2005, firmus energy supplies natural gas to over 100,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland. The local gas company has invested more than £13 million in the Newry area to date, where it currently has over 4,140 customers connected to the natural gas network.

Should you have any questions or concerns on the upcoming construction works, please contact the firmus energy customer careline on 0330 024 9000.