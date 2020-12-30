HEALTH CHECK BY MINISTER

Busy night for PSNI across Northern Ireland
HEALTH Minister Robin Swann is to put in place new measures to provide GP services at Bannview Medical Practice in Portadown and ease the pressure on GP services in Mid-Ulster.
It follows concerns which were raised in the Courier after it was revealed GPs from the Dungannon and Cookstown area are being asked to provide cover for a Portadown practice, while their counterparts appeared to be slow to step forward.
Doctors from Mid-Ulster Health Care were asked to provide medical cover at Portadown Health Centre.
Last month the Courier Exclusively revealed how GPs from Dungannon and Cookstown’s Mid-Ulster Health Care - with over 15,000 patients in Dungannon and Cookstown - were covering for a practice in Portadown Health Centre - with 5,000 patients.
