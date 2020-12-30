Hit & run in Dungannon

POLICE in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a male was injured and hospitalised after a hit and run incident.

The news emerged on Sunday night (27th December), a number of hours after Police said they were dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’ in the town. The Oaks Road, Dungannon, was closed for a number of hours.

In a social media post, Police added: "A male is currently receiving treatment in hospital for injuries reported to have been as a result of a hit and run collision on the road shortly after 7pm." In an earlier post on the Police Mid-Ulster Facebook page, they said: “Ongoing incident at the Oaks Road Dungannon. Do not attempt to bypass our closure points.

"If you are a witness and have not yet spoken to us, PM us with your name and contact details.”