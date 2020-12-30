Sick pay discussed for Mid-Ulster councillors!

MID-Ulster District Council is to seek financial support for councillors who require extended periods of absence.

At present, there is no scheme in place to pay councillors should they take maternity/paternity leave or require extended periods of leave due to sickness.

The issue was raised at Council’s monthly meeting in December by Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan who noted Council had already backed a motion on the idea when it was brought to the chamber over four years ago.





