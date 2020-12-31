Sit-out with a difference: Supporting Vison4Kids all the more vital in this time of COVID

THIS year, the 24 hour sit out from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day started by Jonathan Gault on Church Street and now continued by Stephen Fletcher will be very different due to COVID.

Commenting, Stephen said: Due to the new lockdown restrictions, including the 8pm to 6am curfew, I will not be able to take up my position in Ballymoney Town center.

“However, I will still spend 24 hours outside at home to not only adhere to government rules, but also to ensure the safety of the general public.

“Last year's sit out was only successful due to the number of people who passed by to donate, stopped for a chat, and brought tea and biscuits for encouragement.

“It simply isn’t possible to replicate the same response this year or even have people visit me at my home due to the restrictions on the number of visitors even in the garden. I will post regular updates on the vision4kids Facebook page.

“Despite the limitations, I am keen to go ahead with the sit out and raise even a small amount for the work of vision4kids in Kenya, in particular the running of Blessed Hill Academy.

“It has been a tough year for children worldwide, including the pupils of our primary school who have spent most of the year at home.

“God willing, all classes will report for a new school term in January and we already have extra safety measures in place to protect the pupils and staff as much as possible. It has been a difficult year for everyone, but we head into 2021 trusting and hoping in God’s goodness and remembering Jeremiah 17:7, “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.”

“If you can donate, I'll ensure every penny is used to provide an education for the boys and girls of the school. Please use the following online donation link: https://www.givey.com/24hoursitout2020. Thank you for your support, and God willing I'll be back in the town center next year.”