Strabane Cemetery to remain closed today

Strabane Cemetery to remain closed today

Strabane Cemetery will remain closed today due to the adverse weather.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

STRABANE Cemetery will remain closed today due to the adverse weather.

Council says the gates will remain locked on New Year’s Eve due to hazardous conditions and for health and safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: "Strabane Cemetery will be closed for the remainder of today due to sleet, ice and the general weather."

The cemetery will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

Due to heavy overnight snow and ice, many paths and roads across the district remain treacherous with pedestrians and motorists urged to exercise caution.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130