Appeal to save Valley nursing home

The family of a coronavirus survivor is appealing for Stormont to save the Tyrone nursing home he's lived in for the past seven years.

The Valley Nursing Home in Clogher is due to close this Wednesday 6th January.

Sixty-four-year-old Dungannon man Donal Cullen was moved out of the home on Monday last, just weeks after he was critically ill with Covid-19.

Now his brother, former Dungannon councillor Gerry Cullen, has urged the First and Deputy First Ministers to intervene.



