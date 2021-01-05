Criminal damage in Portrush

POLICE in Coleraine are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a house in Portrush.



Graffiti sprayed on a house in the Primrose area of the town was reported to police just after 11am today (Tuesday).



Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 513 of 05/01/21.



A report can also be online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.