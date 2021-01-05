Local people awarded BEM

Local people awarded BEM

Thumbs up from Fivemiletown PS pupils for Daisy Collum BEM, while looking on is Miss Melanie Houston, school principal.

Mrs Isabella (Daisy) Collum has been awarded a BEM for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.
Mrs Collum, fondly known as 'Daisy' locally, has been a lollipop lady at Fivemiletown Primary School for almost 42 years.
She was one of four locals to receive BEMs – the others were Maureen McKeown, Dungannon, for services to the community in Dungannon; Paul Bell, Aughnacloy, for voluntary service to education in Northern Ireland and Kenny Graham, for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130