Local people awarded BEM

Thumbs up from Fivemiletown PS pupils for Daisy Collum BEM, while looking on is Miss Melanie Houston, school principal.
Mrs Isabella (Daisy) Collum has been awarded a BEM for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.
Mrs Collum, fondly known as 'Daisy' locally, has been a lollipop lady at Fivemiletown Primary School for almost 42 years.
She was one of four locals to receive BEMs – the others were Maureen McKeown, Dungannon, for services to the community in Dungannon; Paul Bell, Aughnacloy, for voluntary service to education in Northern Ireland and Kenny Graham, for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.